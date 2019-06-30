Beth Ann Siler



Muncie - Beth Ann Siler, 79, passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 25, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



She was born in Lincoln, NE on June 27, 1939, the daughter of Leo and Marie (Lash) Hauptman, graduated from Burris High School, and received her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Ball State University.



Mrs. Siler was a school teacher at Southview Elementary School for seventeen years.



She was a member of High Street United Methodist Church, Tri Kappa Sorority, Ball Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Women of the Moose Lodge #712, an avid bridge player, belonging to several bridge clubs, and enjoyed traveling and spending time with her granddaughters.



Surviving are her husband of fifty-seven years, Ed; her son Scott Siler (wife, Megan) Cincinnati; three granddaughters, Hailey, Emma, and Claire; her sister, Jeanine Atteberry (husband, Keith), Ft. Wayne; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



A celebration of her life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at High Street United Methodist Church.



Friends may call at the church from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday.



Memorials may be directed to High Street United Methodist Church, 219 S. High St., Muncie, IN 47305 or The , 5635 W. 96th St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.



The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com Published in The Star Press on June 30, 2019