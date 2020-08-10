1/1
Bettie J. Peyton
Bettie J. Peyton

Muncie - Bettie J. Peyton, 90, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Muncie on January 3, 1930, the daughter of Clarence and Ethel Martin.

Bettie retired from Ball State University in 2004 as a custodian. She loved spending time with her friends and remained very active throughout her life.

Survivors include her children, Lisa Lueck, Karen Dwyer, Carol Dwyer and Circe Dawn Thompson; her grandchildren, Alyssa, Luke and Derek; a sister, Margaret Martin; along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters; and her parents.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all of the caretakers who've helped Bettie, especially Clarissa Atkins and April Hassenzahl.

Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at later date.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
