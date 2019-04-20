|
|
Betty A. Dorton
Muncie - Betty A. Dorton, 98, formerly of Gaston and widow of Howard M. Dorton, passed away at 8:20 p.m., on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Signature Healthcare in Muncie where she had been a resident for the past ten years.
Mrs. Dorton was born in Eaton on April 1, 1921, a daughter of Carl A. and Margaret (Spears) Wright. She spent her formative years in Eaton and graduated from Eaton High School in 1939.
On December 20, 1941, she was married in Indianapolis to Howard M. Dorton of Matthews and lived all of her adult life in Gaston. She had been employed at 3-M in Hartford City for a brief period and worked as an independent Avon representative for 16 years.
She was a member of the Gaston United Methodist Church and its United Methodist Women; Upland Order of the Eastern Star 417; and the Alpha Tau Sorority.
Mr. Dorton preceded her in death on September 21, 1996, after spending over 55 wonderful years together.
The surviving relatives include her children Richard L. (Carol) Dorton of LaConner, Wash., Beverly (Ronald) Hoopingarner of Albany, Tom (Barbara) Dorton of Gaston, and Joe (Juli) Dorton of LaGrange; nine grandchildren Debi (Don) Totten of North Bend, Wash., Doug Dorton of Seattle, Wash., Cami (Jason) Niccum of Brownstown, Angie (Chip) Camp of Rockton, Ill., Eric (Brittany) Dorton of Muncie, Andrea Dorton of Alexandria, Kylie (Matthew) Johnson of Eaton, Darcy Dorton of Ypsilanti, Mich., and Tad Dorton of Belleville, Mich; three step- grandchildren Eric Hoopingarner of Indianapolis, Amy (Kevin) Shiflet of Kokomo, and Aaron (Tina) Hoopingarner of Muncie; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother and sister; a son-in-law Bill Vannatter; and by two grandsons Doug Vannatter and Andy Vannatter.
The family want to give heartfelt thanks to Signature Healthcare for their ten years of loving care.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday in Gaston United Methodist Church with Pastors Bill Bruneau and John Long, officiating. Interment will follow in Matthews Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m., or one hour prior to the service Tuesday afternoon.
To leave an online condolence for the family in Mrs. Dorton's memory, log on to www.sheetsandchilds.com
For those who wish, memorials may be directed to Gaston United Methodist Church.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 20, 2019