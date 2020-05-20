Services
Betty Ann Wright


1938 - 2020
MUNCIE - Betty Ann Wright, 82, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born in Weirton, West Virginia on February 3, 1938 the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Bartek) Billy. She enjoyed being a mother and grandmother. Her hobbies included sewing and crafting.

Betty is survived by her husband of 56 years, Wilbert J. Wright; her children, Anna Marie Eveland, Timothy Wright (spouse Shelly), John Wright (spouse Maggie), Virginia Jarnagin (spouse Robert Eli); grandchildren, Joseph Emrick, Clara Emrick, Foster Jarnagin, Bailey Jarnagin; a brother, James Billy (spouse Christine).

Preceding in death were her parents and a brother, Joseph Billy, Jr.

There will be no services.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory Washington Street Chapel will handle the arrangements and condolences may be shared with the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 20 to May 21, 2020
