Betty C (nee DeHaven) Felton
North Tonawanda, NY - Betty C (nee DeHaven) Felton of North Tonawanda, NY, Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the age of 91.
Betty graduated from DeSoto High School, Class of 1946 and attended Ball State University and Indiana Business College. She was a former Clerk Assistant at the Delaware County Clerk's Office.
Wife of the late Walter E. Felton, dearest mother of Jeffrey (Susan) Felton and Jama (late Hoyte) Stacey, loving grandmother of Ryan (Mary) Felton, Michael (Jessica) Felton, and Jeffrey (Sheli) Felton and great-grandchildren, Rhiannon, Kloee, Isaiah, Maddie, Peyton, and Taylor Felton, daughter of the late Robert Ray and Alice Marie DeHaven, dear sister of Robert (late Donna) DeHaven, aunt of S. Joe and Dale (Debra) DeHaven. Also survived by her companion (dog) Miss Kilby.
No prior visitation. Inurnment at The Felton Cemetery, Indiana. Flowers graciously declined. Memorial gifts may be made in Betty's honor for the upkeep of the Felton Cemetery.
Arrangements by the Saber Funeral Home, 549 Oliver St., North Tonawanda, NY 14120 (716-692-0271).
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31, 2019