Services
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home
Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home
4600 West Kilgore Avenue
Muncie, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty C. Scott


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty C. Scott Obituary
Betty C. Scott

Muncie - Betty C. Scott, 79, Muncie, passed away Saturday morning, April 20, 2019, at Country Side Manor in Anderson.

She was born Saturday, October 14, 1939, in French Lick, Indiana, the daughter of Howard and Bertha Drabing. Betty enjoyed working in her yard and flower gardens. She loved attending church, reading her bible and spending time with her church family. Betty was a member of the Avondale Sympathy Club.

Survivors include her daughter, Debra Early; brother, Everett Clark Jr.; sister, Paula Sue Langham; grandchildren, Gale (wife Angela) Bertram, Ernest (wife Marlena) Bertram III, and Amber Bertram; great-grandchildren, Jessica Bertram, Maxwell Bertram, and Jason Gregory; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Drabing and Bertha Clark; husband, Gale Scott; daughters, Angela Rex, and Bev Boone; brother, Howard Albert Drabing; sisters, Joyce Henderson, Rose Jones, Linda Clark, Sandra Clark, and Alberta Purvis; grandchildren, Dominique Bertram, and Kaitlyn Borson.

Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Entombment will follow in Elm Ridge Mausoleum.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Monday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, Maryland 20814.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.