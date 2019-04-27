|
|
Betty C. Scott
Muncie - Betty C. Scott, 79, Muncie, passed away Saturday morning, April 20, 2019, at Country Side Manor in Anderson.
She was born Saturday, October 14, 1939, in French Lick, Indiana, the daughter of Howard and Bertha Drabing. Betty enjoyed working in her yard and flower gardens. She loved attending church, reading her bible and spending time with her church family. Betty was a member of the Avondale Sympathy Club.
Survivors include her daughter, Debra Early; brother, Everett Clark Jr.; sister, Paula Sue Langham; grandchildren, Gale (wife Angela) Bertram, Ernest (wife Marlena) Bertram III, and Amber Bertram; great-grandchildren, Jessica Bertram, Maxwell Bertram, and Jason Gregory; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Drabing and Bertha Clark; husband, Gale Scott; daughters, Angela Rex, and Bev Boone; brother, Howard Albert Drabing; sisters, Joyce Henderson, Rose Jones, Linda Clark, Sandra Clark, and Alberta Purvis; grandchildren, Dominique Bertram, and Kaitlyn Borson.
Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Entombment will follow in Elm Ridge Mausoleum.
Family and friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Monday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, Maryland 20814.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 27, 2019