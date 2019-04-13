Services
Fishers - When it is all over I shall wear a crown. I have gone to see the king." Betty A Conway transitioned into her heavenly life from a sudden death on April 6, 2019. Those left to cherish her memory include her only child Rajanay Hopkins (Indianapolis, IN), her grandson Princeton Rush (Washington, D.C.), sister Linda Conway Coker, nephew Tyson Abrams, and Aunts and Uncles of her maternal side the Leveretts (South Carolina). Her memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Indiana Funeral Care, 8151 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250. Friends and family may visit for one hour prior to the service. For more about her life, visit indianafuneralcare.com
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 13, 2019
