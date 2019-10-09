|
Betty Cook
Muncie - Betty Cook, 79, of Muncie, passed away on October 9, 2019, with family by her side. She was born in Michigan on April 21, 1940. She married the love of her life, Eldon Max Cook, and they have been together for 63 years.
Betty was an amazing wife and mother, loved to socialize with many, was happy all of the time, had a HUGE heart, and loved everyone. She had a love for nature and animals and could often be found volunteering at PetSmart cleaning the cats' and dogs' cages. She also loved to play BINGO. She briefly worked as a nurse's aide before moving onward to Prairie Creek Reservoir where she worked in the office greeting and mingling with visitors. She worked alongside her husband before he retired from the Reservoir as well as her son, who currently works there.
Betty will be missed by many, including her loving husband, Eldon Max Cook, Sr.; sons: Oakley (Tammy) Cook, Eldon Cook, Jr.; and Ernest Cook; brother, John (Eulanis) Oshsenrider; grandchildren: Jeffrey (Lindsey) Cook, Christopher Cook, Charity Cook (Kyle), and Kristen Cook (Johnny Angel); and 4 great-grandchildren: Chandlor Cook, Jonathon Cook, Eli Cook, and Leah Cook.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Neva Young and Jean Linley; and daughter-in-law, Kay Cook.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, at 1:00 p.m., with Mike Osborne officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019