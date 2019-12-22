|
Betty Hollowell
Albany - Betty Hollowell, age 96, Albany, died Saturday December 21, 2019 at Albany Health Care & Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness. Born in Henry County on January 26, 1923, she graduated from Harrison Township High School with the class of 1942 and moved to Albany in 1949. Betty was a homemaker and a longtime member of Albany Christian Church, The Gideons International Auxiliary (Muncie East Camp), and W.C.T.U. At church she was active in women's fellowship and the missions committee. She also participated with jail ministry as an auxiliary Gideon.
Survivors include her son: Wayne Hollowell (wife: Bonnie), Albany; daughter: Marilyn Honn, Albany; son: David Hollowell (wife: Terri), Meza, AZ; son-in-law: James L. "Jimmy" Adams, Jr., Albany; 11 grandchildren: Kevin Hollowell (wife: Patricia), Kurt Hollowell (wife: Aimee), Keith Hollowell (wife: Melanie), Brad Honn (wife: Wendy), Shana Life, Brien Honn, Sheryl Jackson (husband: Joe), Scott Hollowell (wife: Tina), Marc Hollowell (wife: Ena), Selena Helvey (husband: Brad), and Justin Adams (wife: Nichole); 26 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Robert Vernon Hollowell; parents: Otto & Leotta Faye (Perry) Niccum; a daughter: Sheila Adams; a granddaughter: Sheri Lynne Hollowell; a sister, and 5 brothers.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday December 27, 2019 at Albany Christian Church. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday from 4 until 7 p.m. at Meacham Funeral Service and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.
Memorials may be sent to The Gideons International - Muncie East Camp, P.O. Box 629-E, Muncie, IN 47308 or Albany Christian Church, P.O. Box 129, Albany, IN 47320; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
