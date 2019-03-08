Betty I. Glass



Yorktown - Betty I. Glass, 90, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Newburgh, Indiana.



She was born in Indianapolis on November 20, 1928, the daughter of Forrest and Leona (Vise) Bickerstaff and graduated from Gerstmeyer Technical High School of Terre Haute in 1946.



Betty dedicated her life to her family as a homemaker and was a longtime member of Union Chapel Ministries and Yorktown United Methodist Church, where she taught the adult C.I.K. Sunday School class for many years.



She faithfully followed her husband's career, living in San Francisco, Massachusetts and Wales, United Kingdom. No matter where life led them, she made many lifelong friends and her faith in people was strengthened by the goodness in people she met along the way. Betty enjoyed many bible studies with her husband over the years, small group fellowship, and was always very active in her grandchildren's' lives.



She was especially happy to have made a trip to the Holy Land with her husband, and for many years was a fervent prayer warrior for Jerusalem and the Jewish people. She was devoted in her prayers for her grandchildren daily.



Surviving are her three sons, Dan Glass (wife, Eleanor) of Newburgh, Scott Glass (wife, Nancy) of Medina, OH and Todd Glass (wife, Wendy) of Newburgh; seven grandchildren, Adam, Lauren, Andrew, Paul, Deanna, Kaylynne and Nathan; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lynda McClellan of Knightstown.



She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-nine years, Hal E. Glass in 2017; a brother, Lewis Bickerstaff; and her parents.



Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Road, Muncie. Burial will follow in Huntsville Cemetery of Modoc.



Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Road, Muncie from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019.



Memorial contributions may be directed to the charity of the donors' choice.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com. Published in The Star Press on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary