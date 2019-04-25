Betty J. Lucas



Muncie - Betty J. Lucas, 89, passed away Sunday evening, April 21, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her family.



Betty was born January 17, 1930 in Earlsboro, Oklahoma, the daughter of Charles and Mildred (Harvey) Hatfield. She graduated from Harlingen High School in 1948 in Harlingen, Texas. She married Carl Lucas on March 24, 1950.



Mrs. Lucas retired from RCA in Marion after many years of employment.



Betty enjoyed Holidays dinners with the family.



She is survived by three sons, Gary Lucas (Lynn), Hudson, FL, Michael Lucas, Gaston, and Terry Lucas (Ruthie), Muncie; grandchildren, Christy Myers (Lance), Brad Lucas (Jamie), Kim LeBeau (George), Mark Lucas (Holly), Heather Morton (Todd), Jonathan Lucas, Lisa Lucas, Rachel Buckmaster (Dan), Josh Buckmaster (fiancée, Shelley), Jacob Lucas (Kassandra); great grandchildren, Mackenzie Crawford, Thomas Boozier, Chase Myers, Reed Myers, Haven Buckmaster, Maci Lucas, and Max Lucas; great, great grandchildren, Paisley Shaw and Parker Crawford; daughters-in-law, Janell Lucas, Gaston, and Kathy Lucas, Muncie; a sister, Harriett Muhleman; and several nieces and nephews.



Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, former Muncie Fire Chief, Carl Lucas; two sons, William Lucas and Robert Lucas; and a granddaughter, Jill Lucas.



Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Rev. Charlotte Overmyer officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.



Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday, April 26, 2019, or one hour prior to service time on Saturday.



Memorial contributions may be made to , 8604 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46250, or Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, 85 Broad St., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10004.



Published in The Star Press on Apr. 25, 2019