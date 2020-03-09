|
|
Betty J. Meyer
Yorktown - Betty J. Meyer, 90, of Yorktown, departed this life to join God and her family in Heaven on March 8, 2020.
Betty was born on August 26, 1929 in Bartholomew County, Indiana to the late Harley and Mamie (Roberts) Harden. She attended Central High School in Columbus. Betty spent her life as a homemaker raising her two children. She attended Northside Church of God. Betty enjoyed embroidery, reading, and visits to the beauty shop.
Betty is survived by two children, Lou Meyer (wife Betty) of Yorktown and Lisa Meyer of Yorktown; a sister, Esther Mobley of Greentown; her precious dog babies, Sugar and Gizzy; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Eugene G. Meyer; seven siblings, Dwight Crouch, James Harden, Russell Harden, Paul Harden, Alice McCarty, Helen Haase, and Mary Estes.
A funeral service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, Indiana. Pastor Matt Derby will officiate. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday and one hour prior to funeral services on Thursday at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be given to A.R.F., 1209 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.
Share a memory of Betty and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com
The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Betty's life with her family and community.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020