Services
Gant-Richman Funeral Homes Inc
2215 S Broadway St
Yorktown, IN 47396
(765) 759-5333
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gant-Richman Funeral Homes Inc
2215 S Broadway St
Yorktown, IN 47396
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Gant-Richman Funeral Homes Inc
2215 S Broadway St
Yorktown, IN 47396
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Gant-Richman Funeral Homes Inc
2215 S Broadway St
Yorktown, IN 47396
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Meyer


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty J. Meyer Obituary
Betty J. Meyer

Yorktown - Betty J. Meyer, 90, of Yorktown, departed this life to join God and her family in Heaven on March 8, 2020.

Betty was born on August 26, 1929 in Bartholomew County, Indiana to the late Harley and Mamie (Roberts) Harden. She attended Central High School in Columbus. Betty spent her life as a homemaker raising her two children. She attended Northside Church of God. Betty enjoyed embroidery, reading, and visits to the beauty shop.

Betty is survived by two children, Lou Meyer (wife Betty) of Yorktown and Lisa Meyer of Yorktown; a sister, Esther Mobley of Greentown; her precious dog babies, Sugar and Gizzy; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Eugene G. Meyer; seven siblings, Dwight Crouch, James Harden, Russell Harden, Paul Harden, Alice McCarty, Helen Haase, and Mary Estes.

A funeral service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, Indiana. Pastor Matt Derby will officiate. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday and one hour prior to funeral services on Thursday at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be given to A.R.F., 1209 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.

Share a memory of Betty and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com

The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Betty's life with her family and community.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -