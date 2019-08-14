Services
Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St
Albany, IN 47320
(765) 789-6122
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St
Albany, IN 47320
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St
Albany, IN 47320
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Powers


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty J. Powers Obituary
Betty J. Powers

Albany - Betty J. Powers, age 99, Albany, died Tuesday August 13, 2019 at Golden Living Center, Muncie. Born in Kokomo on May 16, 1920, she was a graduate of Kokomo High School and Approved Beauty College, Indianapolis. Betty moved to Albany in 1960 and worked at Albany State Bank (now Mutual Bank) and Indiana Glass Co., Dunkirk, before retiring in 1975. She was a member of Albany Christian Church.

Survivors include two sons: Roger L. Kring (wife: Sharon), Greentown, and James L. Powers (wife: Susan), Muncie; a daughter: Maggie Pitser (husband: Jim), Albany; eight grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

Her husband, Oscar L. Powers, died in 1983 and parents: Harry & Lucille (Platt) Householder are also deceased.

Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Meacham Funeral Service with burial following at Black Cemetery.

Visiting hours will be held Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be sent to ; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now