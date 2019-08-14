|
Betty J. Powers
Albany - Betty J. Powers, age 99, Albany, died Tuesday August 13, 2019 at Golden Living Center, Muncie. Born in Kokomo on May 16, 1920, she was a graduate of Kokomo High School and Approved Beauty College, Indianapolis. Betty moved to Albany in 1960 and worked at Albany State Bank (now Mutual Bank) and Indiana Glass Co., Dunkirk, before retiring in 1975. She was a member of Albany Christian Church.
Survivors include two sons: Roger L. Kring (wife: Sharon), Greentown, and James L. Powers (wife: Susan), Muncie; a daughter: Maggie Pitser (husband: Jim), Albany; eight grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
Her husband, Oscar L. Powers, died in 1983 and parents: Harry & Lucille (Platt) Householder are also deceased.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Meacham Funeral Service with burial following at Black Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be held Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to ; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 14, 2019