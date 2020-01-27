|
Betty J. Reading
Betty J. Reading, 69, passed away at 4:17 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born on October 9, 1950 in Greeneville, Tennessee to Horace Reynolds and Vernie (Hensley) Reynolds. Both of her parents preceded her in death.
Betty graduated from Wes-Del High School in 1968. She attended Donald's Beauty School in Anderson and 1 year of IVY Tech. She retired from Miller's Merry Manor Nursing Home where she was a QMA for many years.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren and baking with them. She also loved listening to Rock and Roll and Blues Music and dancing with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, camping and playing cards and being in the Euchre Club.
Betty will be sadly missed by her daughter, Jama Wilson (fiancé, Todd Johnson) of Noblesville; son, Scott L. (wife, Vanessa P. Sanjur) Reading of Gaston and special granddaughter and namesake, Betty Jean Reading; 2 step-daughters, Becky Nixon of Eaton and Teresa Lavington of Salt Lake City, UT; 4 step-sons; grandchildren, Tim Wilson, Sadie Bolduc, Mason Watkins, Madison Watkins, Seth Reading; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruby (husband, Bill) Hamby of Gaston and Ruth Mills of TN; several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Dana Reynolds and James Reynolds.
Funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City.
Private burial will be at Webster Cemetery in Webster, IN.
Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Blackford County Community Foundation-Cancer Services, P.O. Box 327, Hartford City, IN 47348 or , 615 North Alabama Street 430 Indianapolis, Indiana 46204
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020