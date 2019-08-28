|
|
Betty Jane Daugherty
Muncie - Betty Jane Daugherty, 99, of Muncie, died Saturday afternoon, August 24, 2019 at Morrison Woods Health Campus. She was born March 6, 1920 in Muncie and was the daughter of the late Clyde & Mary Elizabeth (Hummer) Shaffer.
Betty was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was a very accomplished lady. Betty was chosen as the National Handicap Woman of the Year and never let her disability ever slow her down. She is accredited for starting the medical library at Ball Memorial Hospital. Betty loved reading, gardening, cooking and going to the casino. She loved being outside and nature
Betty is survived by her two children, William E. Lewis (Marilou) of Phoenix, AZ; Linda L. Yokaitis of Muncie; three grandchildren, Cindy Copeland (Jeff), Diana Wells (Dale) and Beth Garringer (Ryan); nine great-grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Earl Lewis and her second husband, Keith Daugherty; five brothers; a sister; two grandsons; and a great-great grandson also preceded her in death.
Funeral Services for Betty will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Garden View Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Opperman and Rev. William Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 noon Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 28, 2019