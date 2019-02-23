|
Betty Jane Russell
Muncie - Betty Jane Russell passed away February 21, 2019 at Westminster Village, Muncie. She was born in Royerton on December 29, 1929 to Charles Vern and Ethel (Merkey) Harley.
She was a proud graduate of Royerton High School in 1947. She worked two years at Shideler Grain. She married Marion Arthur Russell March 29, 1949 and helped him with the farming. She faithfully attended Pleasant Grove Church and then Eden Church where she served in several ways. She was a director of Wayside Mission for seven years.
Betty enjoyed her family and photography. She and her husband traveled to almost all fifty states and in Canada. She loved redbirds.
Surviving are her daughter, Karen (John) Parsons, and two sons, Joseph (Sharon) Russell and Paul (Diane) Russell as well as special niece, Rhea Stover and her son Corey; grandchildren Nathan Parsons, Adam Sieber, Jacob Russell, Abby Russell, Adam Russell, Lindsay Ford and Jeremy Russell; great grandchildren, Brendan, Levi, Katie, Claire, Ryan, Stella and Graham; her brother George (Marilyn) Harley and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 62 years, four sisters, Elizabeth Sherwood, Mary Walker, Marjorie Ruth Harley, and Wilma Jean Stover, and three brothers, James, Max, and Fred Harley.
Funeral Services for Betty will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Garden View Funeral Home, with Pastor Jim Behrendt officiating. Burial will be in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 and one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 23, 2019