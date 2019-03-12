|
Betty Jean (Dragoo) Clock
Gaston-Muncie - Betty Jean (Dragoo) Clock, 93, of the Gaston-Muncie area, joined her husband, Vernie Jr. her mother, father and her siblings on Tuesday, March 6, 2019, in Heaven. Betty was born September 9, 1925, to Vernon and Clara (Harmon) Dragoo, in Cammack.
Betty grew up during the Depression. She left school to take a job in her teen years to help support her family. Getting a High School education was of upmost importance to Betty. In 1987, she earned her GED. Betty was a farmer's wife and helped her husband run their family farm. She had also worked for Miracle Mart, Hills, Peirce Governor, and Kirby Tax Service. Betty was a faithful member of Prairie Grove Christian Church, Gaston, where she served in the past as assistant adult Sunday School Teacher. She was the last survivor of her family's Gospel singing group, Jericho Road. Betty was a self taught cake decorator who will be remembered for the beautiful wedding, graduation and birthday cakes she made for many many people. She will also be remembered by her family for her delicious homemade noodles and hamburger gravy. Betty enjoyed reading, crocheting, and gardening.
Betty was a devoted sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who will b missed by many. Those including two daughters: Cindy Morgan (husband Steve) and Denise Foster (husband James); two sons, Joe Clock and Scott Clock (wife Mindy); Caregiver and granddaughter, Sarah Freed (husband Tanner); eight additional Grandchildren, Candy Elliott, Jeremy Clock (wife Jamie), Josh Clock, Barbara Morgan Clock, Joey Clock, Jason Clock, Marine Staff Sergeant Mason Clock (wife Megan), and Morgan Clock; 3 step-grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews; A special daughter-like niece, Marty Jo Parker (husband Skippy); special friends, Lana and Cecil Lorrance, Doris Goodman, and Pat & Pete Kirby; and her little fury companion, Roxie.
Welcoming Betty in heaven will be her husband of over 62 yrs, Vernie Clock Jr; her parents; five siblings; Junior Dragoo, Violet Sheilds (husband Chell and 1st husband Irvin Plummer), Lois Oliver (husband Harrold), Jack Dragoo (wife Jan), and special baby sister, Phyllis Delk (husband Bill); Several nieces & nephews; and 3 great-granddaughters.
A funeral to celebrate Betty's life will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Prairie Grove Christian Church, 16775 N. 775 W., Gaston, IN 47342. Pastor Joe Blalock will officiate. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Muncie.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Prairie Grove Christian Church and also one hour prior to the funeral Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Prairie Grove Christian Church 16775 N. 775 W. Gaston, IN 47342 or IU Ball Memorial Hospice 2401 W. University Blvd, Muncie, IN 47304. Envelopes will be provided during services.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Assisted Living Staff at Morrison Woods and the Ball Memorial Hospice Team for their kindness and loving care they showed to Betty and her family during Betty's final months and her passing.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 12, 2019