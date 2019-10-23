Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
3:30 PM
Resources
Betty Jean Mansfield

Betty Jean Mansfield Obituary
Betty Jean Mansfield

Muncie - Betty Jean Mansfield, 88, of Muncie, passed away on October 20, 2019. Betty was born in Estill County, Kentucky, the daughter of Harry W. and Nellie (Ballard) Howe.

Betty and her late husband, James, moved to Muncie in 1951. She worked many years as a secretary at the former Muncie Clinic, Prairie Creek Reservoir and the Muncie Eagles Lodge. Betty loved to read, bowl and play bingo. Above all, she loved her family and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many who will miss her smile. She is survived by three sons, Jim (Suzy), Jack (Gayle) and Joe (Terry). Also left to cherish her fond memory are five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, a brother, Ralph Howe, a sister, Wilma Vaughn, and special sisters-in-law, Mary Hochadel and Duluth Witt.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 41 years, James, and five siblings, Ed Howe, Frances Hamilton, Jack Howe, Don Howe and Boyd Howe.

Funeral services for Betty will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, at 3:30 p.m.. Family and friends may call from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 31, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
