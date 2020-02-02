|
Betty Jean Reed
Daleville - Betty Jean Reed, 93, of rural Daleville, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Betty Jean was born on January 17, 1927 in Delaware County, Indiana to the late Floyd and Anise (Patton) Curtis. She was a 1945 graduate of Yorktown High School. Betty Jean spent most of her life as a homemaker and farmer's wife working on the farm. Betty Jean had also worked for Yorktown State Bank. She attended Mount Pleasant Community Church where she used to play the piano. Betty Jean enjoyed reading the paper and doing word search and crossword puzzles.
Betty Jean is survived by her son, Rodney Reed (wife Susie) of Daleville; a sister, Reva Esche of Yorktown; and several nieces and nephews.
Betty Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Merle "Pete" Reed; a son, Gary Reed; and a brother-in-law, Morris Esche.
Betty Jean's family would like to especially thank the staff of American Heritage for their compassionate care they gave to Betty Jean.
A funeral service to celebrate Betty Jean's life will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, IN 47396. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday, February 4, 2020 and also one hour prior to her funeral on Wednesday at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be given to the , 6500 Technology Center Dr. Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020