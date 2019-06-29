|
Betty Jeane Hammersley
Muncie - August. 1, 1923 - June 13, 2019
Born August 1, 1923 in Williams, Indiana, Betty passed away peacefully at her home in Venice, Florida on June 13, 2019.
After graduating from Williams High School at age 16, she earned her nursing degree from Ball Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Muncie, Indiana. She worked at Ball Memorial Hospital for many years, transitioned to surgical nursing, and performed private duty services for many prominent individuals in the Muncie area. She moved to Venice, Florida in 1967, where she became the head nurse in the operating room at Venice Hospital. After retirement, she volunteered for several health-related organizations, including the Senior Friendship Center in Venice, and Hospice. She also helped numerous family members recover from illness in the peace and quiet of their own homes.
She was married to Clifford K. Hammersley who predeceased her in 1974. She is survived by one brother, A.D. Hinshaw, Boerne, Texas; three children, Mary Anne Burden, Yorktown, IN., Janet Hazen, Nokomis, FL, Philip Hammersley, Sarasota, FL; six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She was also predeceased by her first son, William Hammersley, in 1984.
She was truly part of the Greatest Generation, having grown up during the Great Depression, and World Warn. The love of her life, Clifford, went to war, and served as a B-17 pilot, flying missions over occupied Europe in 1944. They were married upon his return from battle.
In lieu of donations, Betty would have preferred that you simply do something nice for someone in need. Otherwise, donations in her name may be made to Tidewell Hospice or The Senior Friendship Center. There will be no public services.
Published in The Star Press from June 29 to June 30, 2019