Betty June Huston
Park City, IN - Betty June Huston, 94, of Parker City, IN passed away Saturday afternoon, September 28, 2019 at Parker Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center of Parker City, IN. She was born December 7, 1924 in Delaware County, IN the daughter of Roy and Lela M. (Barnes) Fannin. She was a 1942 graduate of Albany High School.
Betty, a homemaker, did work in a factory during WWII, receiving an Honorable Mention for her war time service. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and Stoney Creek Mother's Club. She loved her family and was proud of how large number it had become.
She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Randy Huston (wife Diana) and Ronald Wayne Huston, all of Parker City, IN; a daughter-in-law, Patti Huston (widow of Michael) and a son-in-law, Tony Trumbo (widower of Cynthia); a sister, Bonnie Hollowell (husband, Wayne) of Albany, IN; a brother-in-law, Dave Huston (wife, Barbara); 15 grandchildren, Shayne Huston (Sherrie), Brad Huston (wife, Kristie), Felicia Todd (wife, Bob), Lindsay Kiser (husband, Don) Maggie Main (husband, Kenny), Kellie Gray, Laura Wilson (husband, Fred), Ashley Brown (Justin), Alyssa McCammon (husband, Matt), Holly Griffin (husband, Brad), Chelsea Trumbo, Chad Huston (wife, Tresha), Monte Huston (wife, Jenny), Olivia Huston and Jessica Lehman; 35 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and two great grandchildren on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; a loving husband, Paul; a son, Michael; a daughter, Cynthia J. Trumbo (Taylor); a brother, Edwin; and three sisters, Leone, Jeanne and Phyllis.
A service to celebrate Betty's life will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN with Wayne Hollowell officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery of Windsor, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 1:00 p.m. to service time on Wednesday, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 1, 2019