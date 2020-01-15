Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Knipp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Katherine Knipp

Betty Katherine Knipp

Modoc - Betty Katherine Knipp, 92, died Monday, January 13, 2020, at Henry Community Health, following a brief illness.

She was born at Lynn on April 7, 1927 to George and Ethelda (Johnson) Golliher and was a life long resident of the Modoc area.

Betty was a member of Modoc United Methodist Church and a retired employee of Perfect Circle / Dana.

Survivors include 3 children, John Knipp of Indianapolis, Terry Knipp of Lynn and Kathy Albertson of Modoc; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Knipp, in 1993 and a daughter, Mary Knipp, in 2006.

Services will be at 1:00 PM on Monday, January 20, at Modoc United Methodist Church. Pastor Dan Vore will officiate. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 PM on Sunday at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown.

Memorials may be made to or Second Harvest Food Bank, 6621 N. Old SR 3, Muncie, IN 47303.

Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
 Back to today's Obituaries
