|
|
Betty L. Barth
Muncie - Betty L. Walker-Crehan-Barth, 90, went to be with our Lord in heaven on September 14, 2019, at 4:00 a.m. IU Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana after a short illness. She was born to parents Martin and Alma (Caproon) Walker in St. Francis, Kansas, July 14,1929.
Betty was preceded in death by her husbands; Richard T. Crehan and Robert O. Barth, her parents, five brothers and four sisters.
Betty is survived by her sons, Richard (Paula) Crehan, Tim (Melody) Crehan and Tom (Brenda) Crehan; Daughters, Linda (Jim) Clupper, Leisa (Rocky) Simpson, Patti (Gary) Robitaille; Step-children Bob (Judy) Barth, Ron Barth and Brenda Honeywell; 26 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams St. Muncie, Indiana, 47305 at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Donations can be made in Betty's memory to the Muncie Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 17, 2019