Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory
200 West 53rd Street
Anderson, IN 46013
(765) 649-5255
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:30 PM
McCordsville United Methodist Church,
6247 W. Broadway,
McCordsville, IN
Betty L. (Reeves) Murfin


1935 - 2019
Betty L. (Reeves) Murfin Obituary
Betty L. (Reeves) Murfin

Anderson - Betty L. (Reeves) Murfin, 83, of Anderson, passed away on May 17, 2019. She was born on October 1, 1935 in Daleville, and resided most of her life in Anderson.

Betty graduated from Daleville High School in 1953.

She is survived by her loving children, Teresa (Larry) Anderson of Middletown, and Tim (Jill) Murfin of Indianapolis; and grandchildren, Josh (Nikki) Anderson and Eric (Riley) Anderson and Kreston (Kristy) Murfin, Keegan Murfin, and Kaleb Murfin. Also surviving are her brothers, Bob and Joe Reeves; sisters, Diana Graves, Anita Clore, and Linda Evans, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Delford L. Murfin; parents, Roy and Mary Reeves; brothers, Jack and Jerry Reeves; and sisters, Ruthanna Cook and Donna Reeves.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019, 3:30 pm, at McCordsville United Methodist Church, 6247 W. Broadway, McCordsville, IN 46055.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the McCordsville United Methodist Church.

www.loosecares.com
Published in The Star Press on May 26, 2019
