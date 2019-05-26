|
Betty L. (Reeves) Murfin
Anderson - Betty L. (Reeves) Murfin, 83, of Anderson, passed away on May 17, 2019. She was born on October 1, 1935 in Daleville, and resided most of her life in Anderson.
Betty graduated from Daleville High School in 1953.
She is survived by her loving children, Teresa (Larry) Anderson of Middletown, and Tim (Jill) Murfin of Indianapolis; and grandchildren, Josh (Nikki) Anderson and Eric (Riley) Anderson and Kreston (Kristy) Murfin, Keegan Murfin, and Kaleb Murfin. Also surviving are her brothers, Bob and Joe Reeves; sisters, Diana Graves, Anita Clore, and Linda Evans, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Delford L. Murfin; parents, Roy and Mary Reeves; brothers, Jack and Jerry Reeves; and sisters, Ruthanna Cook and Donna Reeves.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019, 3:30 pm, at McCordsville United Methodist Church, 6247 W. Broadway, McCordsville, IN 46055.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the McCordsville United Methodist Church.
Published in The Star Press on May 26, 2019