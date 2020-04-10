Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Swindell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty L. Swindell


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty L. Swindell Obituary
Betty L. Swindell

Muncie - Betty L. Swindell, 91, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at Morrison Woods in Muncie, Indiana. Betty was born in Anderson, Indiana on January 28, 1929, the daughter of Opha Kelly and Mildred (McCarty) Kelly. She graduated from Anderson High School.

Betty married Raymond Eugene Swindell on December 31, 1947, and they shared sixty-seven wonderful years together. He passed away October 13, 2015. Betty enjoyed working outdoors, working in her landscaping, and she loved "retail therapy". She loved her dogs, enjoyed cooking, and hold family gatherings, but mostly, she loved her family and spending time with them. She attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with Raymond.

Survivors include her four daughters, Suzanne Terrell (husband, Mike), Deborah Heath (husband, Daniel), Jennifer Harris (husband, Jerry), and Kimberly Thaxton (husband, Mark); half-brother, Jack Kelly; grandchildren, Jessica, Andrew, Joshua, Lindsay, Jared, Adam, and Abigail; and twenty great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

A private graveside service will take place on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at Elm Ridge Memorial Park, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Daniel Heath will be speaking.

Due to unusual circumstances and adherence to social distancing guidelines, those wishing to pay their respects by attending graveside services may do so while remaining in or at their vehicles.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

On line condolences can be sent to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -