Betty L. Swindell
Muncie - Betty L. Swindell, 91, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at Morrison Woods in Muncie, Indiana. Betty was born in Anderson, Indiana on January 28, 1929, the daughter of Opha Kelly and Mildred (McCarty) Kelly. She graduated from Anderson High School.
Betty married Raymond Eugene Swindell on December 31, 1947, and they shared sixty-seven wonderful years together. He passed away October 13, 2015. Betty enjoyed working outdoors, working in her landscaping, and she loved "retail therapy". She loved her dogs, enjoyed cooking, and hold family gatherings, but mostly, she loved her family and spending time with them. She attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with Raymond.
Survivors include her four daughters, Suzanne Terrell (husband, Mike), Deborah Heath (husband, Daniel), Jennifer Harris (husband, Jerry), and Kimberly Thaxton (husband, Mark); half-brother, Jack Kelly; grandchildren, Jessica, Andrew, Joshua, Lindsay, Jared, Adam, and Abigail; and twenty great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
A private graveside service will take place on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at Elm Ridge Memorial Park, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Daniel Heath will be speaking.
Due to unusual circumstances and adherence to social distancing guidelines, those wishing to pay their respects by attending graveside services may do so while remaining in or at their vehicles.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020