Betty L. Tatman
Betty L. Tatman

Betty L. Tatman, 83, died on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Betty was born on June 13, 1937 in Muncie, Indiana. She was adopted by Walter Holmes and was later raised by Art and Freedos Matchett. Betty was a 1956 graduate of Eaton High School. She married John Tatman on April 7, 1956 in Eaton. Together they would raise their three children here in Delaware County.

Betty had a great sense of humor and was considered the matriarch of her neighborhood. She and John enjoyed traveling, CB radios, square dancing and motorcycles.

She will be missed by her children, Terry Blair (Richard) of Farmland, and David Tatman of Berne; two sisters, Rhoda Jean Hayden and Tonya Stevenson; her granddaughter, Christina Renner; three great-grandchildren: Darin Abner, Justin Abner, and Cody Abner; a great-great-granddaughter, Lorelei Angela Abner and a great-great-grandson on the way, Obren William Abner, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and husband John Tatman, a son, Robert Tatman; brother, Wayne Benjamin Bradbury and a sister, Mattie Marie Reese.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Eaton Union Cemetery with Brian Waters officiating.

Memorials may be made to the American Stroke Association at www.stroke.com or c/o Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 537, Eaton, IN 47338.

Betty's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Eaton EMTs, IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital Staff at the ER, ICU, Oncology and Ball Memorial Hospice for their care and attention given to Betty and her family.

Visit PitmanRichman.com to sign the guestbook or leave condolences for the family.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pitman-Richman Funeral Home
200 S Hartford St
Eaton, IN 47338
(765) 396-3243
