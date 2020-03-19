|
Betty Lorene DeLong
Muncie - Betty Lorene DeLong passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was born in Muncie, Indiana on November 24, 1926, the daughter of Dean and Bernice (Fickert) Long. She graduated from Muncie Central High School and married Richard DeLong. Betty worked for Owens-Illinois Glass Company and then later worked as athletic secretary for Muncie Community Schools for 25 years.
Survivors include her sons, Gary DeLong (Debra), Van Buren, Indiana, Alan DeLong (Jama), Muncie, Indiana; five grandchildren, Matthew DeLong (Mary), Joshua DeLong, Nathan DeLong (Tabitha), Candace Delong, and Aaron DeLong; four great-grandchildren, Morgan DeLong, Marshall DeLong, Carter DeLong, and Isaac DeLong; a niece, Diana Nale (Jack), great nephew Christopher Koon; and a brother in law, John DeLong (Betty), Plant City, Florida.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Richard DeLong; her parents, Dean and Bernice Long; and a sister, Beverly Robling.
Due to current government mandates, private services are planned.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Betty's memory to Dementia Friends Indiana, 8440 Woodfield Crossing Blvd., Suite 175 Indianapolis, IN 46240.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, 415 E. Washington Street is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020