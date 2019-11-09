|
|
Betty Lou (Jackson) Hook
Daleville - Betty Lou (Jackson) Hook, 90, resident of Daleville passed away at her home on November 8, 2019. She was born in Peoria, Illinois, November 14, 1928, the daughter of Lloyd and Lottie McClure Jackson.
She was a 1949 graduate of Kennard High School and retired in 1983 from Western Electric after 22 years of service.
She was an avid reader, loved to cook and watch horse racing and attend the casino. She loved her family.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Otis, 2 brothers and 2 sisters, son in laws: Phil Thompson and James Valentine and 2 grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Randy Nichols (Debbie) of Chesterfield, Bruce (Kathy) Nichols of Shipshewana, Virginia Thompson of Richmond, Nancy (Mike) Tipton, Lonny (Nancy) Hook and Kay Valentine all of Anderson, 17 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Heartland Hospice and Debbie Nichols, her daughter-in-law for special care.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 2:00 PM at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 8212 South Walnut Street, Daleville. Friends may call on Tuesday from 5-8 PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019