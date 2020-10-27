1/
Betty Lou (May) Oswalt
1932 - 2020
Betty Lou (May) Oswalt, 88, passed on Monday, October 26, 2020. Betty was born October 2, 1932, in Hartford City, Indiana, to Paul and Marie (Elliott) May.

As a teenager, she enjoyed working in the music department playing records for the customers at J. J. Newberry dime store on the courthouse square. She graduated in 1950 from Hartford City High School, and immediately joined the cost accounting department at Fort Wayne Corrugated Paper Company. She married Dorwin Oswalt on May 20, 1955, at Hartford City Wesleyan Methodist Church.

Betty cherished many friends and loved to laugh and sing. She was a 50+ year charter member of Live & Learn Home Demonstration Club (formerly named Mollie Maids) and a co-founder of Blackford County's Melody Makers chorus. At different times over the years, she was active in the family businesses, Oswalt Stone & Gravel, Hartford City Dairy Queen and Betty's Hallmark Shop.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother Paul May Jr. Surviving are her children, Benjamin Oswalt, Cynthia (Gail) Flint and Paul (Kristina) Oswalt; grandchildren, Jesse Brown, Jacob (Joy) Brown, Jaron Brown, Jaben (Amanda) Brown, Jonah (Whitney) Brown and Andrea (Zach) Neal; and 12 great grandchildren.

There will be no calling or services. In celebration of her life, memorial gifts may be designated to Blackford County Community Foundation, P. O. Box 327, Hartford City, IN 47348, or to a church or charity of the donor's choice.

Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City is handling final arrangements. Her cremains will be placed at Hartford City Cemetery privately at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or at the Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
