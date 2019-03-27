|
|
Betty Lou Stander
Dunkirk - Betty Lou Stander, 81, of Dunkirk, IN, passed away Monday, March 25th, 2019, while in the company of family members at her residence. Betty was born in Elkhart, IN, on July 5, 1937, a daughter of the late Effie E. (Hill) and Orville F. Wagner. She was a 1955 graduate of Elkhart High School and a member of Temple Baptist Church Dunkirk, IN. Betty worked in Laundry & Housekeeping at Miller's Merry Manor Dunkirk, IN, until her retirement. She was the wife of Raymond M. Stander who she happily married on January 2, 1982. Betty enjoyed reading, puzzles, genealogy, movies, and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Betty is survived by her husband Ray, a daughter, Deborah Kay Layman (husband Tracy); a son, Jerry Lee Strukel Jr. (wife Jodi); one stepdaughter, Dianna Clevenger (husband Tim) a sister, Edna M. Lawson (widower of Rex); two brothers, Paul L. Wagner (wife Sally); sister-in-law Elaine Wagner; seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Arthur L. Wagner. Friends are invited to call Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 6-8 PM at MJS Mortuaries - Dunkirk Chapel. Services are private at the convenience of family. Burial will follow in Prairie Street Cemetery, Elkhart, IN, on Friday, March 29, 2019. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Jay County .
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 27, 2019