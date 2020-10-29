Betty Lucille Jones
Muncie - Betty Lucille Jones, age 95, of Muncie, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at I.U. Health Ball Memorial. Betty was born Monday, August 3, 1925, in Muncie, Indiana, to Harry Daugherty and Gladys (Clary) Daugherty. She grew up in Yorktown and graduated from Yorktown High School. Betty married J. Darrell Jones and he passed away in 2005. Together, they raised three children; Mike, Clay and Judy. Betty was a homemaker and loved to take care of her house and family.
Betty was a member of the Red Hats Society and a member of the Lady Lions Club for many years. Betty enjoyed playing BINGO, working crossword puzzles, and playing cards with her best friend, Dougie. Her favorite thing to do, though, was spend time with her whole family. She was dearly loved and will be missed.
Betty is survived by two sons, Michael McDaniel (wife, Jill) and Clay McDaniel (wife, Margaret); a daughter, Judy Smith; grandchildren, Toby Thompson, Delynn Weasels, Casey Smith, Audrey Rogers, Michael Brown, Shaun Greer, Brent Greer, Matthew McDaniel, Kellie Dobbs, and Nicholas McDaniel; fifteen great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, J. Darrell Jones; parents, Harry and Gladys Daugherty; sisters, Erma Berlin and Sara Holland; and a brother, Don Daugherty.
As per Betty's wishes, no services will be held. Cremation will take place. Burial will take place at a later date. Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
