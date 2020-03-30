|
Betty M. (Hathaway) Boroff
Celina - Betty M. (Hathaway) Boroff, age 97, of Celina, Ohio, passed away at 9:28 am on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at The Gardens of Celina. She was born on October 30, 1922 in Ridgeville, Indiana to the late Willard E. and Dorotha M. (Mosier) Barrett.
Betty is survived by three sons, Michael A. (Deanna) Hathaway, Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Monty W. (Nancy) Hathaway, Celina and Scott D. Hathaway, Celina; grandchildren Aaron, Andrew, Cory (Abbie), Kelly, and Brian; and great grandchildren Colton, Jacob, Carly, and Kaydence. She is also survived by many nephews, nieces and close friends.
She is also preceded in death by her first husband, Charles W. Hathaway who died on May 12, 1973, they were together for 32 years; her second husband, Lavon Boroff who died on June 5, 1997; a sister, Ione Glasgow and her husband Paul Glasgow;. Also in-laws Robert and Nilah Byrd, Donald and Pauline Jones, Paul and Muriel Hathaway, and Basil (Bud) and Mary Hathaway, and one great grandchild.
Betty was a 1941 graduate of Ridgeville High School in Ridgeville, Indiana. She was retired from Huffy Bicycle Co. in Celina after 30 years of service. She was a member of Celina First Church of God and the Sunshine Singers for over 13 years. Betty was known for her kind friendly nature, her love of family, and her devotion to church. She was a fan of Ohio State Football and Cincinnati Reds baseball.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at The Gardens of Celina and also State of the Heart Hospice Care for their excellent care of Betty.
Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 virus, we will be following the guidelines set by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's office. Private services for the family will be held on Friday, April 3, with burial to follow at the Lawndale Cemetery in Ridgeville, Indiana with Rev. Van Horn officiating. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to Betty's family at ciscofuneralhome.com; please pay your respects to the family by leaving messages and sharing your memories of Betty.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Cisco Funeral Homes, Celina & St. Marys.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020