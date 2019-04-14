Services
Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Elm Ridge Mausoleum
Betty Mae Gunckel

Betty Mae Gunckel Obituary
Betty Mae Gunckel

Anderson - Betty Mae Gunckel, 95, crossed over Friday morning, April 12, 2019, at Community Hospital in Anderson.

She was born in Aberdeen, SD on May 20, 1923, the daughter of Louis and Margaret (Richards) Glasson, graduated from Muncie Central High School, and served in the US Navy during WWII.

Mrs. Gunckel was a member of the Soroptomist Club and New Horizon Methodist Church.

Surviving are two daughters, Melody Robertson and Susan Baker (husband, Chip); four grandchildren, Angela Wire, Marcie Moreillon, Sarah McKenny, and Cody Baker; five great-grandchildren, Kyle, Logan, Bryant, Lani, and Delaney; a great-great-grandson, Xavier; a sister, Gloria Robinson; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Gunckel; and eight siblings.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Elm Ridge Mausoleum with Military Rites by Veterans of Delaware County. Friends may call at the mausoleum from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Monday.

Memorials may be directed to Cincinnati Children's, Cleft and Craniofacial Center, 3333 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229-3026.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 14, 2019
