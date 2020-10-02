1/1
Betty Marie Dodds
Betty Marie Dodds

Hartford City - SISTER- MOM- GRAMMA -AUNT BETTY-FRIEND

Mrs. Betty Marie Dodds, age 89, of Hartford City, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Thursday, Oct 1, 2020.

Betty was born on Sept 20, 1931 in Blackford County, Indiana, a daughter of the late Jesse Hammond and Myrtle (Cook) Hammond.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Richard L. Dodds; one son, Richard L. Dodds Jr.; two daughters, Patricia L. Ramseyer and Sandra K Vajko and two brothers Billy Hammond and Buddy Hammond.

Betty and her husband worked on a dairy farm together, she was a homemaker and the ultimate hostess for family gatherings. She enjoyed cooking and fishing, but most of all she loved her family and the many friends she has met over her time here with us.

She is survived by three brothers Robert Hammond, Jesse Hammond and Larry Hurley (Deb); her sister Sharon Alfrey(Tom); Her companion of 40 years Rant Elliott ; One son, Robert G. Dodds (Ivory); son-in-law, Tony Vajko; Grandchildren, Missie Pagel (Charles), Les Ramseyer, Christy Young (Carol Ferrisse) Polly Penegar (Bryan) Stacy Mann (Reese) Dustin Dodds, Mandy Reese (Kevin) and Alexis Anthony. Betty will also be missed by several nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Waters Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020. Burial will be in the Hartford City Cemetery. Visitation for friends and family will be from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 on Monday, at the funeral home

Visit watersfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Waters Funeral Home
501 W Washington St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0710
