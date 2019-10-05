|
|
Betty Miller
Dunkirk - Betty M. Miller, 94, passed away Thursday evening, October 2, 2019 at the Miller's Merry Manor Health Care Center following an extended illness. She was born in Muncie on December 1, 1924 the daughter of James A. and Eissie (McFann) Millikan.
Betty graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1942 and later married the love of her life, Howard Miller in 1946 and he preceded her in death in 2017. Mrs. Miller became a homemaker and did seamstress work as well as cared their disabled daughter. She enjoyed doing sewing of all kinds and listening to the Big Band era music. Betty and Howard enjoyed square dancing and dancing to the Big the Big Bands whenever possible.
Survivors include one brother, Robert Millikan, Dunkirk along with many wonderful nieces and nephews; special friend, Carolyn Shelton, Muncie.
Besides her husband of 71 years, Howard, she is preceded in death by one daughter, Cathy Miller; her parents; two brothers, Keith and Jim Millikan; two sisters, Bonnie Cox and Martha Millikan.: sister-in-law Phyllis Millikan
Funeral services will be held at the Parson Mortuary on Monday, October 7, 2019, 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Dennis Trimble officiating. Burial will follow at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery north of Muncie.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Monday October 7, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. until time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Family Life Hospice Center located at 108 South Jefferson St. Berne, IN 46711.
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 5, 2019