Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Webb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty R. Webb


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty R. Webb Obituary
Betty R. Webb

Muncie - Betty R. Webb, 90, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, at Yorktown Manor.

She was born in Muncie on July 19, 1929 and attended Muncie schools.

Mrs. Webb was employed at Westminster Village, and Moose Lodge #33.

She was a former member of Glad Tidings Church and Grater Hope Church in Alexandria. She enjoyed also being a homemaker.

Surviving are two sons, Tim Cobb (wife, Cathy), Yorktown and David May (wife, Tami), Muncie; two grandchildren, Ashly Wagers and Tyler May (wife, Andrea); and three great-grandsons, Kameron and Aiden Wagers and Ryland May.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Al Webb; her brother, Darrell Jones; and her sister Marie Perry.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.

Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 5:00 until 7:00 pm. on Monday. Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Download Now