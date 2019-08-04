|
Betty R. Webb
Muncie - Betty R. Webb, 90, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, at Yorktown Manor.
She was born in Muncie on July 19, 1929 and attended Muncie schools.
Mrs. Webb was employed at Westminster Village, and Moose Lodge #33.
She was a former member of Glad Tidings Church and Grater Hope Church in Alexandria. She enjoyed also being a homemaker.
Surviving are two sons, Tim Cobb (wife, Cathy), Yorktown and David May (wife, Tami), Muncie; two grandchildren, Ashly Wagers and Tyler May (wife, Andrea); and three great-grandsons, Kameron and Aiden Wagers and Ryland May.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Al Webb; her brother, Darrell Jones; and her sister Marie Perry.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 5:00 until 7:00 pm. on Monday. Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 4, 2019