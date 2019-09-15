|
Betty Rathbun Trickler
La Porte - Betty Rathbun Trickler, formerly of Muncie, IN, passed away on March 22, 2019, in Brentwood Senior Living Center, La Porte, IN. Betty was born on September 21, 1929 on Katy Hill in Athens County, Ohio. The family moved from Athens County in 1938 to a farm near Mt. Sterling, Ohio. It was there that she grew up and graduated from Mt. Sterling High School, her oldest sister Claudine being one of her teachers. She received her Nursing Diploma from Ball Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1952, and went on to complete her BSN from Ball State University in 1971. Married in 1951, she and her first husband Keith C. Rathbun had four children together. Jeff of Hartford City, IN, Kathie (Chris) Hiatt of Muncie, IN, Ron of Dunkirk, IN and Rick (Cliff) of Indianapolis, IN.
Betty worked at Ball Memorial Hospital for over 20 years, having the position of Assistant Director of Nursing Services, among others. In 1981 she moved to La Porte, IN to take a position as Vice President of Nursing, retiring in 1985. It was at the hospital that she met and fell in love with C. Jack Trickler. They were married on October 6, 1984, creating a blended family of seven children by adding Alice (Wilson) Palmer of Cincinnati, OH, Ann (Jock) McNulty of Seattle, Washington, and John (Vicki) Trickler of La Porte, IN. Her tally of grandchildren grew to nine, and now twelve great grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Elizabeth (Grewey) Richardson, and her siblings Claudine R. Janes, Doris Dobson, Dale Richardson, Louis Richardson, and Phillip Richardson. She is survived by her husband Jack, their children and grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Betty and Jack made quite a team, enjoying 35 years of married life as best friends and constant companions. They were members of the First United Methodist Church of La Porte. She was a founder of Dunebrook, a community service organization dedicated to safe, healthy, and happy families. She participated in the establishment of Holiday at the Pops, a primary fund raiser for the La Porte Hospital Foundation, of which she and Jack were Honorary Life Members. Holiday at the Pops will celebrate its 25th year this coming season. She served on many boards and contributed to local social service agencies, including, but not limited to the VNA Home Health Care, Inc., United Way, Red Cross, Special Olympics and was an advocate for the prevention of child abuse. She and Jack were recipients of the Lester Radke Community Service Award, and she was nominated in 1996, simultaneously in La Porte and Michigan City, for the Women in Management ATHENA Award. They made contributions to the Ball State Alumni Association, of which she was a member, as well as establishing The Jack and Betty Trickler Nursing Scholarship. She truly loved helping others and being involved in the community.
Growing up a product of rural farm life during the Great Depression, she had to learn many skills. She was a great home cook, seamstress, and knitted, later quilting for fun. Her hobbies in retirement included traveling, gardening, bird watching, ballroom dancing, and exploring her family history. Betty enjoyed playing games of any kind, and played a mean game of pool. She had a love of trains, was a member of the Illiana Garden Railroad Society, and she and Jack had a train garden in their back yard. She loved to host events, in fact the bigger the better, family gatherings being among her favorite.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on her 90th birthday. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the First Church of the Nazarene Muncie, 3101 N. Benton Rd.
Service at 11:00 AM, calling from 10:00 AM until the start of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jack and Betty Trickler Nursing Scholarship, www.bsu.edu/give.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 15, 2019