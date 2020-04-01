|
Betty Rose Oliver
Parker City - Betty Rose Oliver, 93, of Parker City, IN passed away early Monday, March 30, 2020 at Parker Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center of Parker City, IN. She was born May 25, 1926 in Delaware County, IN the daughter of Roy G. And Naomi (Knight) Jackson.
Betty retired as a Secretary with Monroe Central Schools. Loved being with family members and extended family. She especially loved large family dinners and gatherings, attending basketball games with friends, Parker United Methodist Choir, United Methodist Women (serving as a board member) and PSI Iota Xi Sorority, receiving and honorary certificate for 20 years of Active Service. She provided musical entertainment with her accordion music and served as a 4-H leader for many years. She was a 50-year award winner from Indiana Extension Homemaker's Association in 2003.
She received the Distinguished Service Award for 33 years as an Educational Professional. She was beloved by many children and families that attended Parker and Monroe Central elementary where she was a secretary). She was also a member of the Indiana Association of Educational Office Personnel.
She leaves to cherish her memory a son, Jay R. Oliver of Parker City, IN; two daughters, Joette Talley (husband, Joel) of Shalimar, FL and Jeanne Hottinger (husband, Jim) of Parker City, IN; four grandchildren, Justin Talley, Jason Talley, Jon Talley and Jessica Braun (husband, Ryan); and five great grandchildren, Roman Braun, Rhody Braun, Rigley Braun, Jayla Schallhorn and Joesy Hottinger. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard G. Oliver; a brother, Robert Jackson; and a grandson, Joseph Hottinger.
Special thanks from the family for the friendship and love Larry Hall provided to mother. The Christmas Project- Larry Hall Christmas Fund- started in 1965 of which Betty assisted for many years.
At this time, a private gathering has been scheduled for immediate family only. A Celebration of Life tribute will be announced at a later date. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Larry Hall Christmas Fund, 11111 W. Co Rd 50 N., Parker City, IN. Online condolences may be express at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020