Betty Ruth Albertson Rynders



Old Hickory, TN - Betty Ruth Albertson Rynders, of Old Hickory, Tennessee, died March 15, 2019.



Betty was born to Gilbert Gregory Albertson and Sue (West) Albertson on September 12, 1939. She was a stay-at-home mom when the children were small.



She married the love of her life, Peter N. Rynders on December 24, 1985. She was 'A Children's Book Specialist' at Ingram Book Company. Betty finished her career at Bass Pro Shops as 'the voice' on the phone.



Miss Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Sue and Gib; her husband of 34 years, Pete; her great nephew, Brandon Barrett; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Miss Betty is survived by one brother, Randy Albertson (Karen); one sister, Judy Adams (Claude); three nieces, Gay Barrett (Mike), Amy Walker (Randy), and Marie Jones; four nephews, Jim Albertson (son, Nick), Scott Albertson (fiancée, Amy), John Albertson (Sheila), Joseph Albertson (Lisa); one great nephew; three great nieces; one great, great nephew; and three great, great nieces.



Betty was best known for her big smile, welcoming personality, and the ability to make you smile right along with her. She never met a stranger and never disappointed a friend. And when you took the time to share in a conversation with her, you left it with feeling better about the world you both shared.



She will surely be missed by everyone who had the good fortune to know her. Betty was a blessed human being, and friend to all.



A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Shutes Branch Recreation Area in Old Hickory, Tennessee.



A Celebration of Life will be held in Muncie at a later date. Published in The Star Press on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary