Betty S. (Peterson) Flesher
1928 - 2020
Betty S. (Peterson) Flesher

Albany - Former Albany resident Betty S. (Peterson) Flesher, age 92, passed peacefully Saturday June 13, 2020 at Bridgewater Healthcare Center, Carmel, following an extended illness. Born in Dunkirk on March 2, 1928, she grew up in Dunkirk and graduated from Albany High School. She retired in 2000 after 24 years as a bank teller, working for Merchants Bank in Muncie and Chase Bank in Fort Wayne. Betty was a homemaker and member of Fairview United Methodist Church, St. Joseph United Methodist Church (Fort Wayne), Albany Tri Kappa Sorority, Albany Alumni Club, Nut Club, and Randolph County Homemakers Extension. She enjoyed painting, crafts, crocheting, and knitting. Her greatest joy was being surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her 4 children: Robert D. Flesher (wife: Becky), Ft. Wayne, Rebecca S. Eberbach (husband: Fred), Noblesville, Joel D. Flesher (wife: Jane), Ridgeville, and Karen A. Ackmann (husband: John), Noblesville; 7 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother-in-law: Ervin M. Rickert and many nieces & nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill & Dorothy (Fishback) Peterson, 3 brothers: Keith Peterson, Bill Peterson, and Douglas Peterson, and 2 sisters: Orpha Vincent and Nancy Rickert.

Private family services will be held at Meacham Funeral Service with burial following at Black Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Paradigm Hospice, 8904 Bash St., Suite B, Indianapolis, IN 46256 or Fairview United Methodist Church, 11048 W. State Road 28, Redkey, IN 47373. Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.






Published in The Star Press from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St
Albany, IN 47320
(765) 789-6122
