Betty Sholey Larimore
Betty Sholey Larimore, 88, passed away surrounded by love and family on April 7, 2020. She was born on June 29, 1931 to Michael and Bessie Sholey in Muncie, Indiana.
She graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1949 as Valedictorian of her class, and from Indiana University School of Business with distinction in 1952. While at IU, Betty was elected to Freshman and Sophomore honoraries. As a Senior, she was selected for Beta Gamma Sigma, national business honorary. Betty was Treasurer of her social sorority, Zeta Tau Alpha.
Betty married her sweetheart of four years, Bill Larimore, on September 13, 1952 at High Street United Methodist Church, where she was still a member. In 1953, Bill started his own business, Larimore Auto Supply, which he managed for 40 years. They enjoyed 54 wonderful years together. Bill passed away in 2006.
Betty and Bill had three daughters together. While they were young, Betty was very engaged in their school activities and Girl Scouts. Once the girls were older, she volunteered within the community and spent many years giving thousands of hours to help local and state organizations.
In 1972, Betty was selected to the IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Board, where she managed many of their fundraisers over the years. She served progressively as President of the Board, Eastern Area Chairman, and finally Officer on the State Board. Betty volunteered at Ball Memorial Hospital for 41 years receiving an award for loyalty and commitment in 2006 for all her years of service.
Betty was a member and President of her local service sorority, Kappa Kappa Kappa, where she received honors from the state association in 1990. Additionally, she served on the Delaware County Mental Health Association Board as Treasurer for six years and President for two. Betty was then elected to the state Mental Health Board for six years. She also served as Treasurer of the Symphony League Board. Along with her community leadership Betty volunteered as a docent at the Muncie Children's Museum, E.B. Ball Center, and Minnetrista.
In 1981, Betty received the distinguished honor of being selected to "Who's Who in American Women", one of her proudest accomplishments. In the same year, she was selected for "Personalities of the Midwest" and "Personalities of America" in recognition of her community involvement. She also received the "50 Over 50" award from the Community Center for Vital Aging.
Betty instilled in her three children and nine grandchildren a strong commitment to education, proudly seeing them all graduate from college. She loved spending time with her growing family, that now includes eight great-grandchildren. Betty and Bill had many friends and a wonderful social life full of dancing, playing bridge, the theater, and Ball State sporting events. Most of all, they both loved traveling. Betty's travels took her to 40 countries, all 50 states, many cruises, and even the 1976 Olympics. One of Betty's favorite sayings sums up her life's accomplishments and adventures, 'You only live once, but if you work it right, once is enough'.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Larimore, and oldest daughter, Deborah Larimore-Shonkwiler. She is survived by daughters, Dian Schmid (Jean-Pierre) and Denise Lennington (Wayne); grandchildren, Erica Shonkwiler (Steve), Alexis Williams (Levi), Haley Shonkwiler, Matt Shonkwiler, Danielle Raines (Zachary), Tanya Kidd (Robert), Derek Schmid (Devon), Ashley Lennington, and Andy Lennington. Also, her beloved great-grandchildren; Sophia, Veronica and Amelia Raines; Chloe and Crosby Kidd; and London, Ellis, and Lilia Williams.
Due to the complexity of the times, there will be a gathering of immediate family officiated by Brian Borton at 10 a.m. on April 17, 2020 at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center in Springfield, OH. The service will be live streamed on the Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center Facebook page. She will be buried in Elm Ridge Cemetery in Muncie, IN on April 17th at 3 p.m. Friends and family in Muncie may attend the graveside service from a safe distance or the privacy of their car. Contributions may be made to The Community Foundation of Muncie & Delaware County, Inc. P.O. Box 807 Muncie, IN 47308. Expressions of sympathy may be left to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2020