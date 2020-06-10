Betty Sue Smith
Florence, KY - Betty Sue (Bennett) Smith, 94, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Florence Park Care Center in Florence, Kentucky. Betty was born Wednesday, August 12, 1925, to Arley Bennett and Arvada (Johnson) Bennett. She grew up in Muncie, and graduated from Muncie Central High School. She was a proud Bearcat.
Betty married the love of her life, Ardeth Smith in 1945. They shared thirty seven wonderful years together before he passed away in 1982. Betty worked as a Telephone Operator for Bell Telephone for many years. She then worked as a Receptionist for Dr. Baldwin in his dental practice. Betty and Ardeth loved ballroom dancing, and danced for many years. Betty liked to watch basketball on television, loved to spend time with her family, and traveled all over. She collected souvenirs from the places she traveled to.
Survivors include a brother, Jerry Bennett (wife, Rosalie); and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ardeth; her parents, Arley and Arvada; and two brothers, Larry Bennett and Jack Bennett.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Elm Ridge Memorial Park, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Reverend Brian Smith will officiate. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.