Betty Tipton
Indianapolis - Betty Jo Tipton
Betty Tipton, 91, formerly of Muncie, passed on peacefully January 22, 2020 with her two children by her side at Westminster Village North in Indianapolis.
Betty was born in Muncie on January 17, 1929 to Ira Ray and Carrie (Pearson) Davisson. In her childhood, she was an avid reader and developed an interest in nutrition while working part time at a neighborhood grocery store. Betty graduated from Muncie Central HS in 1946. She attended Purdue University, married and resumed her studies at Ball State Teacher's College, culminating in a BS in 1952 in Education and Home Economics. In college, she was a member of the Gamma Gamma sorority.
Betty started her career teaching home economics at Anderson HS. She was Administrative Dietitian for both Ball Memorial Hospital and Veterans Admin. Hospital, Marion. She was the Head Dietitian at Community Hospital, Anderson. She became the Assistant to Purchasing at Ball State University. In 1968, started a 26-year tenure as Director of Food Service at Muncie Community Schools. She received an MA in Education (Administration) in 1975 from Ball State University.
During her tenure Betty implemented the exploratory Satellite lunch program for 17 elementary schools. She was devoted to offering the best lunches to students striving for healthy and enticing meals by introducing novel concepts as salad bars and ala carte offerings. Betty also was a consulting dietician to area nursing homes. After retiring she returned to Muncie Community Schools to substitute teach Home Economics.
In 1975, Betty married her second husband Everett "Tip" Tipton, who bonded quickly with Betty's three children Kenneth Lee DeHart II, Alice Ann DeHart and Daniel Joseph DeHart. Together Betty & Tip loved to entertain and travel, enjoying an active social life, nurturing lifelong special friendships and traveling with their holiday group. Betty was an insatiable reader. She enjoyed cooking and bridge and was a member of the Red Hat Society.
Betty was active in many professional and social organizations. She was a member of the ISTA (Indiana State Teachers Association), a lifelong member of Indiana School Food Service Association serving as local and state representative, American School Food Service Association President, Altrusa International Club President, Delta Kappa Gamma chair and a member of the ADA (American Dietetic Association.) She was active member of the High Street United Methodist Church, including Martha Mary Circle, Wednesday Morning Bible Study, Update Learning and taught adult Bible Study Classes.
After moving to Westminster Village North in Indianapolis in 2013, Betty served on the Village Council, attended bible study, and started a book club now named in her memory, "Betty's Book Club." Betty will be remembered by all as a loving and dedicated mother, wife, and friend. Her family and friends will miss her warm smile, easy laugh, quick giggle, inquisitive mind, and loyal nature.
Betty is preceded in death by her: loving parents, husband of 41 years, Tip, son Ken DeHart II, sister Mary Alice Mann, and niece Gerry (Mann) Blouin.
Betty is survived by her: daughter Alice Battas (David), son Dan DeHart (Colleen), grandchildren Ken (Martha), Lexi, Christopher and Nicholas DeHart, stepchildren Joy (Tipton) Gaunt and Coy Tipton, and nephews Tom, Larry and Dick Mann.
Two memorial Services will be held. One will be in Muncie on Sunday, Feb. 9 with Visitation at High Street UMC at 1:00 PM, and with a Memorial Service to follow at 2:00 PM. The second service will be in Indianapolis on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Westminster Village North at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Betty's memory to: High Street United Methodist Church (Update Learning). Parson Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parson-morturary.com.
