BettyAnne Frazee
Muncie - BettyAnne Frazee, 88, living in Westminster Village, of Muncie, joined her loving husband in heaven on April 26, 2019, as she was surrounded by her loving family. BettyAnne was born in Winchester, the daughter of Wilbur and Lenore (Holcroft) Friend.
BettyAnne was a devoted wife and mother who took great pride in raising her family. She was also a devoted member of Grace Baptist Church.
BettyAnne was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend that will be missed by many. Those include her loving children: Karla Frazee of Muncie, Eric (Julia) Frazee of Muncie, Claudia (Robert) Nicholson of Saint Marys, GA, Colette (Gerald Eric) Michael of Katy, TX, and Bruce Frazee (Jennifer Anckaer) of Norco, CA; sisters: Peggy Jane Smith of Dunkirk and Janet (Bob) Ashcraft of Muncie; Aunt Joanne Hinkle of Georgia; grandchildren: Brandon (Stacia) Frazee, Erica (Brandon) Gore, Katie (Levi) Lehman, Jacob Nicholson, Sarah Nicholson, Rebekah Michael, William (Kaylee) Michael, Hannah Michael, Trevor (Nicole) Fuqua, and Samuel Frazee; 6 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
BettyAnne was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack Frazee, of 55 years; brother, Jerry Friend; and sister, Judith Dhonau.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 30, 2019