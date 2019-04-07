|
|
Beulah Mae Dean
MUNCIE - Beulah Mae Dean, 87, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at her residence.
She was born December 15, 1931 in Middletown, the daughter of Ollie and AnnaMary Elizabeth (Coleman) Webb.
Beulah graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1949 and went through Nurses Aid training at Ball Memorial Hospital. She started her Nurses Aid career with Ball Hospital and worked for what is now I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital and The Woodlands Nursing Home for more than 30 years, retiring from Ball Hospital in 1981.
Mrs. Dean was very creative and loved painting, reading, and crocheting. Beulah adored her great grandson, Lucas.
She was a former member of University Christian Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Sondra Dean; her son, Steve Dean (wife, Susan); four grandchildren, Donny Dean, Stacy Gill (husband, Chris), Stephen Dean and Jason Dean; great grandson, Lucas Gill; a great grandbaby on the way; brothers and sisters, Harry Webb, Ray Doggett (wife, Debbie), Michelle Rodgers, Rick Webb, and Mike Webb; and her dog, Shadow.
Mrs. Dean was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, T. Vernon Dean, a daughter, Vicki Dean, and many brothers and sisters and other relatives.
Private Graveside Services will be held at Union Cemetery in Eaton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue Fund (A.R.F.), 1209 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303 or Little Red Door East Central Indiana, 2311 W. Jackson Street, Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 7, 2019