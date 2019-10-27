|
Beverley Lehman
Albany - Beverley J. Lehman, age 86, Albany, died Saturday October 26, 2019 at home following an illness. Born Sept. 14, 1933 in Mt. Pleasant, she was a 1951 graduate of Albany High School and was married 65 years to the love of her life. She worked at Mutual Federal Savings Bank (now Mutual Bank) for 15 years before retiring in 2000. Beverley enjoyed golfing with her husband, spending winters in Florida, gardening, spending time with her grandchildren and attending their athletic events. She was also the official treasurer of the Bob Lehman Club. Beverley loved cooking for her family and was famous for her mac & cheese, cookie sheet cake, and chocolate chip cookies. She had an undeniable sweet tooth.
She leaves behind her million dollar dog, Lily Marie; 2 sons: Robert (Debby) Lehman, Jr., Albany, and Michael (Debbie) Lehman, Muncie; a daughter: Lisa (Mark) Clawson, Eaton; a sister: Janet Finley, Muncie; 2 brothers-in-law: Orval (Barbara) Lehman and William Lehman; 3 sisters-in-law: Patricia (Bryan) Weaver, Pam Lehman, and Gloria Felton; 8 grandchildren: Heather (Beth) Dougherty, Louisville, KY, Ashley Lehman, Elwood, Samantha (Cole) Stephens, Matthews, Meghan (fiancé: Seth Crook) Clawson, Marion, Michael (Rhiannon) Lehman, Jr., Muncie, Kaitlin (Nate) Sanders, Muncie, John Robert Clawson, Muncie, and Logan Clawson, Parker City; 7 great-grandchildren: Alec, Maddie, Tucker, Aiden, Liam, Bryer, and Brecken, and several nieces & nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert D. Lehman, Sr., who died in June of this year; also deceased are her parents, Maurice & Lila (Richardson) Felton; mother and father-in-law: Wilbur & Thelma Lehman; brother: Richard Felton, and sister: Sharolyn Felton.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Meacham Funeral Service with burial to follow at Strong Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be held Tuesday from 4 until 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to Animal Rescue Fund (A.R.F.), 1600 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019