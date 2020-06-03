Beverly Clifford
1938 - 2020
Beverly Clifford

Muncie - Beverly Clifford, 81, passed away June 1, 2020. She was born October 13, 1938 in Muncie, Indiana to the late Reverend Samuel and Mary (Lindsey) Morris. She attended Muncie Schools before going on to start a family with her loving husband, Hugh Clifford Sr. and later in life was a nursing aid for Parker Nursing Home. She was a life-long church goer, but for the past few years had been attending Safe Harbor Apostolic Church. Beverly enjoyed crocheting and solving puzzles, but it was her family above everything that she loved.

Beverly is survived by her sons, Daniel Clifford and Jeff (Sherry) Clifford; Daughter, Debra (Allen) King; Sisters, Velma Jones, Pat Clifford, Rose Scroggins and Mary Jane Monroe; Brother, Samuel (Cindy) Morris; Five grandchildren; Sixteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog Buddy.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father; Son, Hugh Clifford Jr.; Sisters, Tina Farmer and Carol Weaver.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at Yorktown Manor Nursing Home, for their care of Beverly.

At this time the family has entrusted private services for Beverly to Parson Mortuary in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Online condolences may be shared at www.parsonmortuary.com




Published in The Star Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
