|
|
Beverly J. Jones
Muncie - Beverly J. Jones, 91, passed away Thursday morning, April 30, 2020, at Liberty Village.
She was born Monday, January 28, 1929, in Muncie, the daughter of Earl and Reva (Ireland) Armstrong. Beverly was an avid golfer and played often at Delaware Country Club. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, and spending winters at their Cape Coral, Florida home. Beverly was a member of High Street United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Kristi Disney; granddaughter, Anna R. Disney; special friend, Bea Alberson; several aunts; great aunts; and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Reva Armstrong; her husband, Howard L. Jones, who passed away November 1, 2017; her son, Brad Jones; and her son-in-law, David Disney.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Private entombment will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park Musoleum.
Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions in honor of Beverly may be directed to High Street United Methodist Church, 219 South High Street, Muncie, Indiana 47305 or to a charity of donor's choice.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020