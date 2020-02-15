Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fountain Square United Methodist Church
4405 S. Madison Street
Muncie, IN
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM
Fountain Square United Methodist Church
4405 S. Madison Street
Muncie, IN
Beverly J. "Bev" Pearson


1936 - 2020
Beverly J. "Bev" Pearson Obituary
Beverly J. "Bev" Pearson

Muncie - Beverly J. "Bev" Pearson, 83, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on May 13, 1936 in Muncie, the daughter of Avery and Martha (Kahn) Bryant and graduated from Muncie Central High School. On January 12, 1957, in Muncie, she married David F. Pearson.

Bev attended Ambers Beauty School and taught there for several years. She also worked as an Insurance Agent for Keller-Richey Insurance and volunteered for 15 years at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

She was at member of ABWA, Elks, Eagles, Moose and Fountain Square United Methodist Church.

Bev loved to play cards and travel and wintered from 2002-2010 in Leesburg, Florida.

Surviving are one daughter, Laura Newkirk (husband, Kevin) of Muncie; one son, Michael W. Pearson (wife, Peggy) of Panama City, FL four grandchildren, Brent Newkirk (wife, Ashley), Brooke Newkirk, Kyle Pearson (wife, Natalie) and Chad Pearson (fiancé, Kiley); eight great-grandchildren and lifelong friends, The Sorrell Family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Avery Bryant; her mother, Martha Hoke; her husband of 35 years, David F. Pearson on April 10, 1992; and one brother, Dewey Bryant.

A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Fountain Square United Methodist Church, 4405 S. Madison Street, Muncie with Pastor Steve Graves officiating. Cremation will take place and private burial will be held at a later date in Tomlinson Cemetery.

Family and friends may call at Fountain Square United Methodist Church, 4405 S. Madison Street, Muncie from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Fountain Square United Methodist Church, 4405 S. Madison Street, Muncie, IN 47302.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
