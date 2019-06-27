Beverly Joan Dalton



Muncie - Beverly Joan Dalton, 70, passed away June 25, 2019 after an extended illness.



Bev was born in Muncie, Indiana on July 19, 1948 and was the youngest daughter of Richard "Frank" Green and Hildagard (Luce) Green who proceeded her in death along with her 5 siblings Carl "Eddie" Green, Phyllis Vise, Carolyn Godwin, Marilyn Ramey, and Andy Green.



Bev married her husband, Daniel L Dalton Sr. on September 16, 1968 and was a devoted wife for almost 51 years of marriage. She dedicated her life to caring for Dan and their 3 children Daniel "Danny" Dalton Jr., Connie Ransom (husband Mark Ransom), and Lisa Dalton (fiance Garrett Doan). She was passionate about being a grandmother to her grandchildren, Charlie and Mason Hammock, Chelsea and Ashley Ransom, and Jenna Dalton, and looked forward to adding 3 new step-granddaughters to her family, Alexis, Erica, and Cassie Doan. Bev never missed a school event, tennis match, or softball game and she always kept the snacks at the house fully stocked and ready for the kids.



She grew up in Yorktown, IN and graduated from Yorktown High School in 1966. She loved her classmates, never missing an opportunity to celebrate a reunion or catch up with old friends. She especially loved her "lunch bunch"- a group of women whom she had been friends with since grade school that met for lunch every Thursday.



She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and her son.



Words cannot express how deeply Bev will be missed by those who loved her.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Burial in Elm Ridge Cemetery will be private.



Family and friends may call from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 West Isanogel Rd.



